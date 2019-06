- Tampa police say the found a man dead inside a truck along Interstate 275 in downtown Tampa on Friday, the apparent result of a suicide.

According to Tampa police, the man's family members alerted officer's about the man's statements about harming himself. Police began searching for the man's truck and spotted it on the side of northbound I-275, just before the downtown exits.

When officers approached the truck, they discovered the man was dead.

His identity has not been publicly released.

Several lanes of I-275 were closed during the investigation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255). Or text to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.