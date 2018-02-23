Icelandair expands flights from Tampa

- More people are vacationing in Iceland, and now Tampa Airport will have more flights going there. Starting in September, Icelandair is doubling its weekly flights from TIA to the capital city Reykjavik, from two to four.

The airline only recently started flying in and out of Tampa. But they say they've seen a strong demand for service.

"Tampa is a really vibrant market, and it's a huge market for inbound passengers coming from Europe,” offered Mike Raucheisen of Icelandair. “All the Icelanders love Florida."

Some of the planes will have some special features. They are themed after the northern lights.

The outside is painted to look like them, and at night on the inside, the cabin will glow green and blue like the aurora borealis.