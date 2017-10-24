Injured soldiers shine at SOCOM warrior camp
PALM HARBOR (FOX 13) - Wounded and injured service members and veterans are getting a chance to shine at a competition in the Bay Area.
They're at a sports camp - the Special Operations Command Warrior Care Program Camp - being held in Palm Harbor.
Army Major Adam Ziegler suffered nerve damage to his feet, but he sped past us on a recumbent bike.
"I can't run anymore and I don't have the balance to ride an upright bicycle. This is a way I can get out and go 20 miles-per-hour and do something physical," he says.
Marine Gunnery Sergeant Leticia Vega fires a pellet rife at an Olympic-style electronic target.
"It's actually helping me relax," she says. "I haven't touched a rifle in six months. It's like muscle memory."
She retired from the Marines after a severe back injury. She also suffers from depression and anxiety.
She says being here is the best medicine.
"And I just like to pass off the positive energy and apparently it's working because they say I smile too much," she laughs.
"I'm here with my friends who help us out," says retired Army Colonel Alan Krezeczowski.
At this camp, camaraderie is the biggest prize of all.