- Citrus County’s largest Independence Day celebration won’t be an all-day affair as it has been for decades.

The city of Inverness has canceled its July 4th festival along Big Lake Henderson due to construction at Liberty and Wallace Brooks Parks.

The 25-minute fireworks show is still scheduled for 9:10 p.m. July 3.

“We’ll get through this, life will go on,” said Frank DiGiovanni, Inverness’ city manager, who explained that spectators will simply have to find a different location to view the fireworks show.

“The good thing is, in the end we’ll be much better than we are today,” said DiGiovanni. “To make progress you’re going to create a little dust, we’re creating dust right now.”

The $10.5 million park renovations are expected to be completed by October. While some people may be disappointed about the changes to this year’s festivities, many agree the upgrades will be well worth it.

“It’s going to make everything so much nicer around here,” said Aubrey Mell, who is planning to watch the fireworks show from a nearby McDonald’s.

According to DiGiovanni, boaters will still be able to watch the show from the lake and there are plenty of places around town where spectators won’t miss a thing.

“The good thing is you just look up, and you’ll see the fireworks,” said DiGiovanni.