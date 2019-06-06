< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. D-Day leadership is just one part of Polk County man's legacy

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 06 2019 02:59PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 06 2019 03:42PM EDT

Updated Jun 06 2019 03:43PM EDT http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=

https://twitter.com/share?text=D-Day leadership is just one part of Polk County man's legacy&url=

http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/james-van-fleet-d-day a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411197668");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411197668_411205868_148188"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411197668_411205868_148188";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411205868","video":"571930","title":"Grandson%20reflects%20on%20James%20Van%20Fleet%27s%20life","caption":"On%20D-Day%2C%20Polk%20County%27s%20James%20Van%20Fleet%20was%20the%20commander%20of%20the%208th%20Infantry%20Regiment%20that%20spearheaded%20the%20invasion%20force%20on%20Utah%20Beach.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FGrandson_reflects_on_James_Van_Fleet_s_l_0_7360458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FGrandson_reflects_on_James_Van_Fleet_s_life_571930_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654458110%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DyzLLPL-EA38_wzSVy6TK_61PVFY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fjames-van-fleet-d-day"}},"createDate":"Jun crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-12h59m23s173_1559840545170_7360002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>On D-Day anniversary, MacDill salutes veterans</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BARTOW, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The popular Van Fleet Trail runs through the heart of Polk County, but many may not know the man behind the name played a major role in United States military history.</p><p>On D-Day, Polk County's James Van Fleet was the commander of the 8th Infantry Regiment that spearheaded the invasion force on Utah Beach.</p><p>Van Fleet and his troops spent months training in England for the invasion. "He picked a spot on the beach that had not been heavily defended by the Germans ahead of time," explained his grandson, Joe McChristian Jr.</p><p>McChristian has the personal notes his grandfather left behind on that fateful day, June 6, 1944</p><p>"The landing in retrospect," he read. "The ease at which the assault on Utah Beach was carried off was surprising even to the attackers."</p> <div id='continue-text-411197668' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411197668' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411197668' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411197668', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411197668'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Commander Van Fleet landed well west of the bloody battle on Omaha Beach. The 21,000 soldiers of his 4th Division suffered 197 casualties.</p><p>"His regiment was the only one in the entire invasion force that achieved their objectives that first day," continued McChristian. </p><p>General Van Fleet is memorialized at the Polk County History Center. He commanded in four wars and became one of the highest decorated U.S. soldiers in history, earning the respect of the nation's highest leaders. </p><p>"After the war, General Eisenhower called Van Fleet's battle record the best of any commander we produced," recalled McChristian. </p><p>Polk County's favorite son even graced the cover of ‘Time’ magazine twice for his distinguished service.</p><p>But McChristian says his grandfather's greatness was best seen in the men he commanded. </p><p>"His troops loved him because he loved them. He took care of them. When he worked with his troops, he treated them as members of the team, even members of the family."</p><p>Van Fleet passed away in 1992, shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday. 