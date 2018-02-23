Jennifer Race surprises court, attorney with guilty plea

- A woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash threw yet another curveball in court Friday.

Jennifer Race was set to go to trial next week, but Friday morning she changed her mind, deciding to skip a trial and leave her fate up to the judge.

Race's attorney was set to fight Friday to get evidence in the case thrown out. Instead, she surprised everyone, including the victim's son.

"I'm really happy it's gonna be over with, " David Lockhart said.

Race is accused of crashing into and killing 83-year-old Lawrence Lockhart.

Prosecutors point to surveillance video from a gas station they say shows Race hitching a ride away from the scene. She is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

This isn't the first time Race and had a change of heart.

Last year, she backed out of a plea deal minutes before the hearing and then turned around and fired her attorney.

She was even thrown in jail for her antics.

But after two years of showing up late to court and switching attorneys, she apparently had enough.

"I plead guilty," Race in court Friday.

Now, the legal games and delays may be over. She will be sentenced in April unless she decides to spring another surprise.

"They said she could get up to 30 years. I would be nervous if I was her. I would have taken the plea deal," said Lockhart. "they say she could withdraw her plea but I hope she doesn't do that. I hope this is the end of it."