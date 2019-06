- If you're looking for a new job, you might want to head over to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. They're kicking off a two-day job fair today, looking for 1,200 new employees as their major expansion moves toward completion.

Officials say open positions include cooks, restaurant staff, beverage servers, custodial staff, security officers, casino and hotel staff, and more.

The hiring event runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The casino says applicants are encouraged to fill out an online application first, then be prepared for an immediate on-site interview. Applicants should check-in at the air-conditioned tent in the north parking lot of the complex at East Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road.

As an added incentive, the casino says new hires who successfully complete 90 days of employment will automatically be entered into a drawing; five will win $5,000 each.

LINK: See more details & application information

The casino in Hollywood, Fla. is also holding a similar event today.