- Murder defendant Antwoine Noland is accused of killing a key witness in his battery case, days before she was set to testify against him in 2016.

Noland allegedly shot Alicia Fussell in the foot during a dispute. Six months later, court records show he tried to bribe her with $2,000 cash not to testify -- but she refused.

Prosecutors say when Noland’s bribe attempt failed, he shot and killed Fussell in the parking lot of a Tampa business.

Three years later, this case is finally going to trial.

Monday, the judge ruled that jurors will hear about both attacks on Fussell, claiming that the battery in January 2016 provides motive and intent for the murder in July of that year.



