Judge rules jury will hear about both attacks in Fussell murder case

By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 10 2019 04:30PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 10 2019 06:22PM EDT

Updated Jun 10 2019 06:29PM EDT 10 2019 06:22PM </figure> <span>Husband: A 'coward' murdered my wife</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Murder defendant Antwoine Noland is accused of killing a key witness in his battery case, days before she was set to testify against him in 2016. </p><p>Noland allegedly shot Alicia Fussell in the foot during a dispute. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough County schools superintendent announces retirement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 04:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools is retiring.</p><p>Jeff Eakins has been in command of the eighth-largest district in the US for the last four years.</p><p>He says his decision to retire is strictly about what is best for his family, which is going through a difficult time in Ohio.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-port-richey-mayor-dale-massad-denied-bond-again" title="Former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad denied bond, again" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Massad_again_denied_bond_1_7378347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Massad_again_denied_bond_1_7378347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Massad_again_denied_bond_1_7378347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Massad_again_denied_bond_1_7378347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/10/Massad_again_denied_bond_1_7378347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The ex-mayor of Port Richey wants out of jail but even behind bars, he can't stay out of trouble. Dale Massad wound up there accused of shooting at deputies who came to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Port Richey mayor Dale Massad denied bond, again</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The ex-mayor of Port Richey wants out of jail but even behind bars, he can't stay out of trouble.</p><p>Dale Massad wound up there accused of shooting at deputies who came to arrest him for practicing medicine without a license.</p><p>Monday, he went back to court to ask for bond.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-women-dead-one-hospitalized-in-apparent-overdoses" title="Two women dead, one hospitalized in apparent overdoses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two women dead, one hospitalized in apparent overdoses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 03:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police officers had to respond to two separate calls at a St. Pete gas station last week. The first officer arriving at the Shell station and Circle K store at 5756 Central Avenue found a woman laying on the ground unconscious. She was taken to the hospital and survived. </p><p>About an hour later, police say, they responded to another call at the same location saying two women were unresponsive in the restroom. When the officer arrived, Lisa Maring-Harris, 54, and Tina Janschek, 30, were found dead on the ground of an apparent overdose. </p><p>Police later learned that the three women had arrived together. 