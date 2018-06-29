Jurassic Quest gives movie scenes a realistic twist

- It's similar to a scene from the new "Jurassic World" movies, but without the fear of a Hollywood-style death.

On display this weekend at the Florida State Fairgrounds are dinosaurs of all species, living in what would've been their natural habitats.

The traveling show is called Jurassic Quest.

"If you like dinosaurs, if you like movies about dinosaurs, then this is the way to go," says Dustin Baker, Jurassic Quest organizer. "Jurassic Quest is a traveling dinosaur exhibit. We have over 100 life-sized dinosaurs that move, look living, and breath."

On display are the well-known breeds such as a Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, but Bakers says they have some lesser known species as well, and they took a lot of care to make the exhibit as realistic as possible.

"We set up scenes to make it look like how it would way back in the day," Baker explained.

He also says they work with paleontologists to make sure everything at the show is as accurate as possible.

Jurassic Quest, which we should mention has no relationship to Jurassic Park or Jurassic World, is at the Expo Center within the Florida State Fairgrounds through Sunday.

The hours are Saturday and Sunday are 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Tickets range from $18 to $34 and parking is $6. For more information, visit Jurassic Quest's website at https://jurassicquest.com/tampa.