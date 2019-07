- A man is in custody following an armed robbery in Clearwater. Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3130 Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

Police say a masked man entered the gas station with a weapon and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Officers took the man into custody in the area near the Tradewinds Condominiums after a K-9 tracked down and bit the suspect. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Police have not yet identified the suspect and have not released any potential charges he may face.

Clearwater police are actively working on the investigation.

Continue reading below