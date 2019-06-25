< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kindness Warrior Eric Piburn named honorary officer cadet Boy stays busy at hospital with acts of kindness
Terminally-ill child celebrates his bucket list PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Eric Pibun captured our hearts back in 2016 when superheroes showed up for his <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/terminally-ill-child-celebrates-his-bucket-list">ninth birthday party </a>at Old McMicky's Farm in Odessa, Florida. </p><p>Eric is now 12 and still suffers terminal illnesses, but that's not stopping him from moving forward in life.</p><p>Tuesday, he became an honorary member of the St. Petersburg College police academy, joining the graduating class of 29 cadets.</p><p>Eric was the special guest among cadets with Largo and St. Petersburg police departments and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, who completed 22 weeks and 790 hours of training.</p><p>Sheriff's Deputy Cadet Cameron Churchill said it was a special moment to see Eric share in the excitement with his graduating class.</p> <div id='continue-text-414764371' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414764371' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414764371' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414764371', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414764371'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I met him for his birthday. We were only a couple weeks in the academy, and it was amazing," said Churchill.</p><p>Eric was born with congenital heart defects but his health never stopped his love of people.</p><p>"I always thought ‘Wouldn't it be nice if I could come over to the police academy and say hi?' And it's been on the bucket list of mine forever," said Eric Piburn.</p><p>This year for his birthday, Eric invited the class of police cadets to his birthday party so he could tell them about his passion for spreading kindness to others.</p><p>"[It's] one of those things when you see him right away, he puts a smile on his face. He's got a great attitude about everything," said Churchill.</p><p>His generosity meant so much to the graduating cadets that they presented Eric with a certificate, making him an honorary member of their class.</p><p>"Today is pretty surreal. We didn't know about this right away," said Randi Piburn, Eric's mother. "He is just a happy, loving child, and so that's just part of his nature to be that way."</p><p>It's a nature the graduating cadets say is inspirational and worthy of honor.</p><p>"We need positive stuff. We need good stuff," said Eric Piburn.</p><p>Eric is known as a kindness warrior, given that title in 2018 by Hands Across the Bay. 