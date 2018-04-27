Korean War veteran: Leaders' meeting just a PR stunt

Related Headlines Inside Tampa's Veterans Memorial Park

- Marty Sullivan is 65 years removed from the Korean War. But once a week, he steps back in time as a volunteer at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Museum.

Sullivan was a technician aboard a Navy destroyer that launched attacks off the coast of Korea during the Korean War. He fought to bring peace, and now, after 65 years of conflict, he says the handshake between the North and South leaders is just a PR stunt.

“I think him saying, ‘I’m going to stop this nuclear stuff and meet with them,’ that’s a bunch of bull,” Sullivan said. “He wants to come off as the good guy.”

He points out the names of Florida’s Korean War fallen, etched in the monument. The war was a waste of time, he says, much like this meeting.

“All these men, these were young men,” he continued. “It’s a waste, it really is.”

But give it time, he says, and maybe, he’ll be wrong.

“I hope I’m wrong. I would love to have you come back a month later and say, ‘see you were wrong.’ That’s great. I’ll sit here and say I was wrong. I don’t think I am.”