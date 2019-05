- Developers with Metro Lagoons broke ground Wednesday on a new development of nearly 3,000 homes and a 5-acre, manmade lagoon.

It's going to be called Southshore Bay and the developers say it will be like a tropical oasis in Tampa Bay's backyard.

With amenities like paddle-boarding and kayaking, Metro Development Group says Southside Bay, off State Road 674 in Wimauma, Florida, will give the inland community a little taste of the beach.

"This area fits within our business model. We are looking for properties a little further away from the beach so we can bring the beach to West Central Florida," Metro Lagoons Managing Director Eric Wahlbeck said.

Every resident in the 1,000-acre property will pay a required monthly fee, ranging from $25 to $35, in exchange for access to the 5-acre pool. Amenities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and an on-the-water obstacle course will be an additional cost.

Continue reading below

"We're super excited to have the first one in Hillsborough County," Metro Development Group President Greg Singleton said.

It's the second Crystal Lagoon in the Bay Area following the opening of the Epperson development in Pasco County.

"When you see the lagoon, it's such a visual thing and it's something tangible. I think home buyers really see value when they see the crystal blue water, so there's some value here you don't see elsewhere," Singleton said.

Home prices will start in the low 200s, up to the high 300s, and will all feature smart-home technology. Developers say the neighborhood will offer residents a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

"If you know anything about lakes in Florida, you can't really go in them. You can't really swim in them and enjoy them. We've created a system right now where you can come in our lakes and enjoy it," Wahlbeck said.

The lagoon is slated to open in summer 2020.