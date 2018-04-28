Lakeland homicide investigation underway

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 28 2018 07:39AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 07:42AM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Lakeland after a man was shot and killed while trying to head-butt a car, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Unitah Avenue.

A man admitted to shooting Otniel Alvarez-Chaviano, 47, according to investigators.

The shooter claims Alvarez attacked his car, then threatened to kill him. The shooter claims he opened fire in self-defense, according to investigators.

The man who shot Alvarez claims the altercation was sparked by an ongoing dispute between Alvarez and his family.

So far, no charges have been filed.

