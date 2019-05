- A pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck him with a vehicle, police said.

Lakeland police said the crash occurred Monday, at about 9:23 p.m. They said the victim, 59-year-old Bruce Wayne Johnson, was walking eastbound in the 1600 block of Main Street on the southern end of the roadway when the vehicle struck him from the rear.

Officials said the suspect vehicle, described by a witness as a black or dark blue SUV, fled eastbound. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger headlight and grill. The witness also said the driver appeared to be a light-skinned male, wearing an orange shirt and dark pants, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Lakeland Regional Health in critical condition. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Tyler Anderson with the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-2553. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com.

