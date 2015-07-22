< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-07-22 <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> <article>
<section id="story405378678" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405378678" data-article-version="1.0">Lakeland police search for hit-and-run driver who struck, critically injured pedestrian</h1>
</header> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405378678-2915548" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84091-POLK_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350579_52965_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/lakeland-police-search-for-hit-and-run-driver-who-struck-critically-injured-pedestrian">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 05:14AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-405378678").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-405378678").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405378678" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck him with a vehicle, police said.</p><p>Lakeland police said the crash occurred Monday, at about 9:23 p.m. They said the victim, 59-year-old Bruce Wayne Johnson, was walking eastbound in the 1600 block of Main Street on the southern end of the roadway when the vehicle struck him from the rear.</p><p>Officials said the suspect vehicle, described by a witness as a black or dark blue SUV, fled eastbound. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger headlight and grill. The witness also said the driver appeared to be a light-skinned male, wearing an orange shirt and dark pants, police said. </p><p>The pedestrian was taken to Lakeland Regional Health in critical condition. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours during the investigation.</p><p>Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Tyler Anderson with the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-2553. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-crash-victims-at-parrish-intersection" title="Vigil held for crash victims at Parrish intersection" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Vigil held for crash victims at Parrish intersection</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>People in Manatee County are pushing for changes at a dangerous intersection. Neighbors want a traffic light, but transportation officials have another solution.</p><p>During rush hour, people who live in Parrish say the intersection of US 301 and County Road 675 is like the wild west.</p><p>“You’re just trying to get across the intersection, you’re trying to avoid getting hit or hitting somebody,” said Gretchen Fowler, Parrish Civic Association President. “Most of the people who know the intersection avoid it.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-dies-children-injured-in-single-vehicle-rollover-crash-on-i-75" title="Mother dies, children injured, in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother dies, children injured, in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 27-year-old mother died when she lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sun City Center, Florida Tuesday evening. </p><p>The woman's two children, ages 6 and 10, suffered minor injuries in the crash. </p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol said it appears the woman was speeding just before the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/in-5-years-23-pedestrian-have-died-on-3-of-tampa-s-busiest-roadways" title="In 5 years, 23 pedestrian have died on 3 of Tampa's busiest roadways" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_2_7231994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_2_7231994_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_2_7231994_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_2_7231994_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Tampa_takes_on_pedestrian_safety_2_7231994_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost two dozen people have been killed on Hillsborough Avenue, Busch Boulevard, and Fowler Avenue in the past five years. Now, multiple agencies are coming together to do something about it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>In 5 years, 23 pedestrian have died on 3 of Tampa's busiest roadways</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three busy roads in Hillsborough County are getting the attention of deputies.</p><p>They say it looks like a game of "Frogger" when people try to cross the streets and it's dangerous.</p><p>Almost two dozen people have been killed on Hillsborough Avenue, Busch Boulevard, and Fowler Avenue in the past five years. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-crash-victims-at-parrish-intersection" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/FDOT_has_plan_to_improve_Parrish_interse_1_7234020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/FDOT_has_plan_to_improve_Parrish_interse_1_7234020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/FDOT_has_plan_to_improve_Parrish_interse_1_7234020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/FDOT_has_plan_to_improve_Parrish_interse_1_7234020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/FDOT_has_plan_to_improve_Parrish_interse_1_7234020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for crash victims at Parrish intersection</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/rays/brandon-lowe-homers-on-1st-pitch-in-1st-rays-beat-diamondbacks-6-3" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brandon Lowe homers on 1st pitch in 1st; Rays beat Diamondbacks 6-3</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-police-seeking-identity-of-man-who-entered-pawn-shop-with-baby" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sarasota%20PD%20ID%20Video.00_00_21_15.Still001_1557283189740.jpg_7233434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sarasota%20PD%20ID%20Video.00_00_21_15.Still001_1557283189740.jpg_7233434_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sarasota%20PD%20ID%20Video.00_00_21_15.Still001_1557283189740.jpg_7233434_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sarasota%20PD%20ID%20Video.00_00_21_15.Still001_1557283189740.jpg_7233434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Sarasota%20PD%20ID%20Video.00_00_21_15.Still001_1557283189740.jpg_7233434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota police seeking identity of man who entered pawn shop with baby</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/uber-makes-traffic-data-available-to-the-public" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Uber_reveals_Bay_Area_traffic_hot_spots_1_7233829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber Movement website reveals Bay Area's traffic trouble spots</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/mother-dies-children-injured-in-single-vehicle-rollover-crash-on-i-75" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother dies, children injured, in single-vehicle rollover crash on I-75</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 