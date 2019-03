- Lakeland Police are cracking down on speeders with a new twist: by using Facebook Live.

Officers used the live digital broadcast Wednesday morning to warn followers that the operation was going to happen in a few hours.

“You can see right behind me, the officers are doing a traffic initiative,” Lakeland Police spokesman Gary Gross told viewers of the livestream. “We’re out here on Providence Road."

During the crackdown, Gross used Facebook Live to let people know what was happening, step by step.

“We’ve got a ton of people, following, commenting, people asking us questions," Gross said. “We're educating them back and forth, listening to their concerns. So it’s a win-win for us.”

It is also a way to get the word out about the crackdown so people hopefully will respect the speed limit.

“A lot of cars going over 50 to 60 miles an hour in a 35 mile an hour zone,” said Capt. Steve Pacheco of LPD.

Rodney Tucker was pulled over for going 58 miles an hour.

"If I would have seen this on Facebook, I would have never came this way," Tucker told FOX 13 News. “It teaches you a lesson though, slow down."

It also sent the same message to anyone who was watching.