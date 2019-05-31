< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lakeland robbery suspect may have targeted at least two banks data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410016351-410016378"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/bank%20robber%20suspect_1559301631731.jpg_7334447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/bank%20robber%20suspect_1559301631731.jpg_7334447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/bank%20robber%20suspect_1559301631731.jpg_7334447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/bank%20robber%20suspect_1559301631731.jpg_7334447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/bank%20robber%20suspect_1559301631731.jpg_7334447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-410016351").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-410016351").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410016351" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Polk County deputies are searching for a bank robbery suspect who possibly targeted two banks, they said.</p><p>Investigators said the unknown man robbed a Fifth Third Bank around noon Thursday. The bank is located at 435 Combee Road South in Lakeland. They said he approached a clerk, showed a not and demanded cash. The clerk handed the suspect money. </p><p>It appears the suspect entered and exited a Chevrolet Cruze, they said, possibly gold in color. </p><p>Detectives believe he is the same suspect who targeted a Chase Bank on May 25. The bank is located at 5555 Walt Loop Road in Lakeland. They said the suspect entered the bank two minutes before closing time, provided hand-written note to the clerk, and told the clerk not to look at him. He asked for money, detectives said, and the clerk handed him an undisclosed amount of money.</p><p>Officials said he exited the bank and ran into a light-colored – possible a gold or beige – Chevrolet Cruze. He had a dark goatee and is about 5’7 feet tall and medium build. During the Fifth Third Bank robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a black ball cap, large tan-framed sunglasses with black lenses, a long-sleeve black shirt, blue denim jeans with rips in the left knee and right thigh areas, and dark shoes with white soles.</p><p>Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity and whereabouts is asked to call Detective Daniel Grant at 863-298-6200. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fdot-hopes-to-gain-support-for-proposed-changes-at-malfunction-junction-" title="FDOT pitches more changes for 'Malfunction Junction'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/FDOT_hopes_to_gain_support_for_I_275__I__0_7333842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/FDOT_hopes_to_gain_support_for_I_275__I__0_7333842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/FDOT_hopes_to_gain_support_for_I_275__I__0_7333842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/FDOT_hopes_to_gain_support_for_I_275__I__0_7333842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/FDOT_hopes_to_gain_support_for_I_275__I__0_7333842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Big changes could be on the way for a busy section of Tampa highway. FDOT released new animations showing four design concepts for a rebuilt downtown interchange." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FDOT pitches more changes for 'Malfunction Junction'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Big changes could be on the way for a busy section of Tampa highway. FDOT released new animations showing four design concepts for a rebuilt downtown interchange.</p><p>The ideas focus on the interchange between Interstate 275 and Interstate 4, with proposed fixes to a well-known traffic problem spot . </p><p>Four 10-minute videos were released last week after FDOT held two public workshops on the project and study. The conceptual plans were first introduced in 2017, but nothing is expected to become a reality any time soon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/witnesses-testify-in-stand-your-ground-hearing-for-road-rage-killing" title="Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND_WTVT3549_146.mxf.00_00_33_05.Still001_1559257293073.jpg_7332749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND_WTVT3549_146.mxf.00_00_33_05.Still001_1559257293073.jpg_7332749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND_WTVT3549_146.mxf.00_00_33_05.Still001_1559257293073.jpg_7332749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND_WTVT3549_146.mxf.00_00_33_05.Still001_1559257293073.jpg_7332749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/S-TEDDY%20SMITH%20STAND%20YOUR%20GROUND_WTVT3549_146.mxf.00_00_33_05.Still001_1559257293073.jpg_7332749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teddy Baltimore Smith is accused of killing a man who spit out a car window, but Smith says the fatal stabbing was self-defense. Moreover, he wants to use Florida&#39;s Stand your Ground Law to win immunity." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Witnesses testify in 'stand your ground' hearing for road rage killing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Teddy Baltimore Smith is accused of killing a man who spat at him through a car window.</p><p>Smith says the fatal stabbing was self-defense . Moreover, he wants to use Florida's stand your ground law to win immunity from prosecution.</p><p>Smith was in court for a lengthy hearing Thursday. A judge must decide whether he was in fear for his own life when he killed Gilbert Serna.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-mosque-faces-lawsuit-filed-by-family-of-man-shot-by-security-guard" title="Tampa mosque faces lawsuit filed by family of man shot by security guard" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_0_7332625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_0_7332625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_0_7332625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_0_7332625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_0_7332625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The family of a man shot and killed in the parking lot of a Tampa mosque has filed a lawsuit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa mosque faces lawsuit filed by family of man shot by security guard</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a man shot and killed in the parking lot of a Tampa mosque has filed a lawsuit.</p><p>The family of Rafat Saeed says he was killed in the parking lot of the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay , during Ramadan, by a volunteer security guard, identified in the suit as MD Rakibul Haque. </p><p>Hillsborough County deputies said there had been an argument just before the shooting.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 