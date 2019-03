- A father in Largo is accused of killing his 7-week-old daughter.

Police say Anthony Suffoletto killed 7-week-old Gianna Suffoletto last week, while he was alone with her at their home on South Pines Drive in Largo.

The baby's mother said Anthony, who is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder, "would get frustrated when the baby got fussy."

The 28-year-old city of Clearwater wastewater plant worker appeared before a judge in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning.

Largo police said, last Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Gianna's mother left them alone. At 3:12 p.m., he called to say Gianna wasn't breathing.

When she got home at 3:30 p.m., the mother called 911.

Doctors found the baby had broken ribs, legs, and brain bleeding. She died at the hospital.

"Anthony Suffoletto is in disbelief he is being arrested," said his attorney Lucas Fleming. "He is a caring dad."

Suffoletto told police he had woken up to the sounds of her moaning and gasping, and that he tried to splash cold and hot water on her face before he called the mother for help.

"He is very surprised by what happened to the child, in terms of what they say happened, attributing it to him," said Fleming. "He denies any type of behavior that would lead to these injuries."

The lawyer says the child had breathing issues in the past and that the two weren't alone long enough for those injuries to happen. But police wrote that doctors said the baby's injuries were the result of a violent event.

"A lot of experts out there have different opinions, perhaps what maybe these doctors may have diagnosed," said Fleming.

Both father and mother told police the girl was in good health before the mother left.

The lawyer for the defendant says both parents have been cooperative and that neither parent realized the investigation would lead to a criminal charge.

No other explanation was offered as to how the baby may have been injured, but they may be offered in court.