- Police in Largo are investigating a robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Saturday.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Wells Fargo located at 1180 Jasper Street.

The bank appeared to be closed following the robbery and the building was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Police identified the suspect as 48-year-old Anthony Richard Williams, who they said fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Williams is still at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

Continue reading below