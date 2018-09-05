Largo police search for 'armed and dangerous' kidnapping suspects

- The Largo Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with an attempted murder and kidnapping, and police say they are considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Rhionna Anderson, 24, and Derrick Heckman, 30 -- along with another man -- duct-taped the feet and hands of a man identified as Timothy Nichols, and forced him into the back of a rented U-Haul truck at gunpoint during a drug-related robbery.

Police say Anderson and Heckman opened the rear door of the truck when they heard that Nichols had freed himself, then fired a shot at him when Nichols fled.

Police say Nichols was struck in the head by the bullet and transported to Bayfront Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

The U-Haul was abandoned at the Largo Mall on Ulmerton Road after the shooting and Anderson and Heckman fled the scene.

Police say they don't have a vehicle description for them but they are considered armed and dangerous. The third suspect involved has been arrested but has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is expected to call Largo police at 727-587-6730 or 911.