- If you see a lot of police activity at Sebring Middle School on Friday morning, don’t be alarmed, it’s just a training session.

Local law enforcement will be conducted a large-scale training exercise from 8 a.m. to noon. Highlands County deputies, local firefighters, Sebring police and school board members will all be involved.

First responders will be seen both on and off campus in “emergency mode,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Do not be alarmed and please avoid the area if possible,” according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “We should be clear by 1 p.m.”



