Lawmakers, campaigns urged to delete FaceApp as security concerns mount 18 2019 10:16PM By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:12PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 10:16PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:29PM EDT Related Headlines
Russia-based FaceApp raises privacy concerns Jeff Merkley (D-OR) announced on Twitter he is introducing legislation that would tighten the ways apps can collect and use data.</p><p>Sen. Chuck Schumer says the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission should launch investigations into exactly what FaceApp is doing and why.</p><p>"The potential for our facial data to fall into the hands of something like Russian intelligence or the Russian military is really troubling," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).</p><p>About 80 million Americans downloaded FaceApp, which takes a person's photo and makes them appear decades older. Side-by-side photos flooded social media, but many who snapped selfies in the app may not have known the app's developer is based in St. Petersburg, Russia.</p> <div id='continue-text-419022973' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-419022973' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419022973' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419022973', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419022973'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Furthermore, the app's fine print allows the company to store and control edited pictures. That raises concerns about where, how, and by whom the data is being collected.</p><p>"At the very least, we need to know more about what the heck is going on here," said Schumer.</p><p><strong>READ: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/consumer/use-of-age-altering-faceapp-grants-russian-company-perpetual-irrevocable-rights-to-your-content">Use of age-altering FaceApp grants Russian company ‘perpetual, irrevocable' rights to your content</a></strong></p><p>The Democratic National Committee, a victim of the Russian government's 2016 hacking campaign, reportedly insisted candidates and staffers delete FaceApp from their phones, saying the privacy risks are still unclear.</p><p>While there is no evidence FaceApp is associated with nefarious Russian actors, lawmakers want to be sure.</p><p>Barry Edwards is a veteran of numerous campaigns in the Tampa Bay Area and says online habits may become an interview topic for those who want to work in politics.</p><p>"I think there is going to be more discussion about what their browsing habits are, what kinds of apps they use on their phones, and also restricting them from what they use at work," he said.</p><p>FaceApp says it doesn't indiscriminately collect data that could identify someone, and that it doesn't go beyond pictures anyway. It also said nothing is shared with third parties. But FOX 13 Political Editor Craig Patrick says there's always a 'but' with Russia.</p><p>"How do you know there weren't Russian bot factories driving this up, ginning this up just before you hit a key campaign cycle to try to get a political operative among others to contribute photos unwittingly to who knows who, and for who knows what?" Patrick pointed out.</p><p>FaceApp insists most edited pictures are deleted after two days. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/moody-takes-on-teen-vaping-epidemic-in-sarasota" title="Moody takes on teen vaping epidemic in Sarasota" data-articleId="419018933" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_0_7532890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_0_7532890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_0_7532890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_0_7532890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Moody_vows_crackdown_on_teen_vaping_0_7532890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="E-CIGARETTE VAPING AMONG TEENAGERS IS GROWING AT WHAT MEDICAL EXPERTS CALL AN EPIDEMIC LEVEL IT’S GOT THE ATTENTION OF STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL ASHLEY MOODY." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Moody takes on teen vaping epidemic in Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Florida Department of Health says 28% of middle and high school teens have admitted to vaping -- a number that has more than doubled in the last year . </p><p>Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Sarasota County Thursday where teachers say it’s a battle every day, and addiction is winning.</p><p>“I no longer allow backpacks in their lap,” one teacher told Moody during a round table discussion. “They’ll bend over in their lap and vape in the classroom,” the teacher said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/inverness-hit-and-run-victim-left-paralyzed-remains-positive" title="Inverness hit-and-run victim left paralyzed, remains positive" data-articleId="418973567" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_0_7532695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_0_7532695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_0_7532695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_0_7532695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Couple_adjusts_to_new_normal_after_hit_a_0_7532695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AN INVERNESS MAN IS MAKING A REMARKABLE RECOVERY AFTER GETTING RUN OVER BY A HIT AND RUN DRIVER LAST MARCH.AFTER MONTHS IN THE HOSPITAL. HE'S FINALLY BACK HOME." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inverness hit-and-run victim left paralyzed, remains positive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Inverness man is making a remarkable recovery after a woman allegedly ran him over and then took off in March.</p><p>He spent months in the hospital and is finally back home, but he and his wife have ongoing battles – at home and in court.</p><p>Jarrett Suydam and his wife, Samantha are adjusting to their new normal after their lives were changed, in the blink of an eye.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/venice-crew-rescues-boater-caught-in-storms-off-siesta-key" title="Venice crew rescues boater caught in storms off Siesta Key" data-articleId="418966949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jay Connelly got into his sailboat as a storm rolled into Siesta Key Wednesday night. He was sure he could outrun it. He was wrong." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Venice crew rescues boater caught in storms off Siesta Key</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jay Connelly got into his sailboat as a storm rolled into Siesta Key Wednesday night.</p><p>He was sure he could outrun it. He was wrong.</p><p>About five miles offshore, in water about 35 feet deep, his sailboat flipped and he was stranded.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Apollo 11 rocket towers over the Kennedy Space Center’s crawlerway during the May 20, 1969 rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A. (NASA)" title="apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman." title="Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Mug Shot-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_20190719023226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-campaigns-urged-to-delete-faceapp-as-security-concerns-mount"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: Featured Videos
How the space program launched the Florida we know today
Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall
FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open
Lawmakers, campaigns urged to delete FaceApp as security concerns mount 