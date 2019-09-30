< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Leaders to hold meeting on dissolving Port Richey
Posted Oct 08 2019 10:05PM EDT
Updated Oct 08 2019 10:12PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431694917-430867650"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431694917-430867650" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/30/Port_Richey_faces_renewed_push_to_dissol_0_7681936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, Posted Oct 08 2019 10:05PM EDT
Updated Oct 08 2019 10:12PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431694917").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431694917").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431694917" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - City leaders are pushing back against calls by two Florida legislators to dissolve Port Richey, putting the town's control into the hands of Pasco County.</p><p>This all started Sept. 30 when state representatives Amber Mariano and Ed Hooper <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/florida-legislators-submit-plan-to-dissolve-port-richey">announced they want to dissolve the city</a> of Port Richey and hand over government duties to Pasco County.</p><p>They believe it will save taxpayers money.</p><p>Members of the public will get their chance to tell lawmakers how they feel about it Friday at the <a href="https://www.pascocountyfl.net/2123/Pasco-County-Legislative-Delegation">Pasco County Legislative Delegation meeting</a> at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus, from 8-11 a.m.</p> <div id='continue-text-431694917' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431694917' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad 