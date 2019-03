- Imagine your job is playing with toys. James Burrows, owner of The Brick University in Spring Hill, doesn't have to imagine.

LEGO is his livelihood.

"I get to play with LEGOs in front of thousands of people," he told FOX 13 during a visit to his workshop.

His latest creation is a huge LEGO roller coaster made from more than 300,000 pieces. Burrows says it will soon be certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's longest LEGO roller coaster.

It nearly fills his store with more than 91 feet of track on which tiny LEGO cars zoom by, at speeds to scale of up to 68 miles per hour.

His roller coaster is surrounded by an amusement park that he built with features like a miniature golf course and a movie theatre. Nearly 2,000 LEGO mini figures are walking through the park.

Burrows says after he puts the finishing touches on the creation he will seperate it into four sections and load it into three large shipping crates.

"It's going to Indianapolis, Charlotte, then to Asheville. That's all within the next couple of weeks," he said.

Burrows says the LEGO expos pay him to display his project and he can sell items to other enthusiasts. Burrows showed us a LEGO mini-figure astronaut that he says is very rare and could fetch up to $135.

Burrows doesn't regret trading his traditional job for playing with LEGO blocks professionally.

"I enjoy what I do for a living," he added.