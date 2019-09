Related Headlines Disney parks to close early Tuesday

- Legoland is among the Florida theme parks closing as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the state.

According to Legoland Florida's website, the theme park and water will be closed Tuesday, September 3, but is expected to reopen Wednesday, depending on Dorian's track.

Dorian may still come close enough to bring tropical storm-force winds to in Polk and Highlands counties, but otherwise, there are no major impacts to the Tampa Bay area.

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove announced the park will also be closed Tuesday. Universal Studios will close its Volcano Bay water park Tuesday, but its regular parks will remain open.

Most of Disney World's parks and shopping areas were initially closing by 3 p.m. Tuesday, but the theme park has since adjusted those hours:

- Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Epcot: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (originally supposed to close by 3 p.m.)

- Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (originally supposed to close by 3 p.m.)

- ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

- Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

- Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (originally supposed to remain closed)

- Winter Summerland mini golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Fantasia Gardens mini golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.