- Both active and retired first responders can get free admission – among other perks – to Legoland Florida during the month of September.

Representatives with the Winter Haven theme park said they will honor those individuals with free single-day admission and 50 percent off tickets for up to four guests.

The deal is available to active and retired law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMT/EMS personnel who work in the U.S. Those positions include:

- Firefighters

- Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)

- Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers

- Highway patrol officers

- Corrections officers

- State and federal law enforcement officers

- Fish and wildlife field officers

- U.S. Forest Service rangers

- National Park Service officers

- Homeland Security and TSA agents

- Environmental protection officers

In order to qualify, a valid employee ID or professional organization membership card must be shown in-person at the Legoland ticket windows on the day of the visit. The offer is valid through Monday, September 30.

LINK: For additional information on Legoland Florida, head to the theme park’s website.