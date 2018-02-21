< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Legoland offering free admission for first responders in September

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Aug 29 2019 06:40AM EDT

Updated Aug 31 2019 04:45PM EDT data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Legoland offering free admission for first responders in September&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offering-free-admission-for-first-responders-in-septembers" data-title="Legoland offering free admission for first responders in September" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offering-free-admission-for-first-responders-in-septembers" addthis:title="Legoland offering free admission for first responders in September"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426154958.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426154958");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426154958-314874631"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legoland Florida / FOX 13 file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Legoland Florida / FOX 13 file photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426154958-314874631" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/02/21/legoland-florida-001_1519237553335_4987864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legoland Florida / FOX 13 file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Legoland Florida / FOX 13 file photo</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offering-free-admission-for-first-responders-in-septembers">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 06:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426154958").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426154958").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426154958" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Both active and retired first responders can get free admission – among other perks – to Legoland Florida during the month of September. </p><p>Representatives with the Winter Haven theme park said they will honor those individuals with free single-day admission and 50 percent off tickets for up to four guests. </p><p>The deal is available to active and retired law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMT/EMS personnel who work in the U.S. Those positions include: </p><p>- Firefighters <br />- Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)<br />- Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers<br />- Highway patrol officers<br />- Corrections officers<br />- State and federal law enforcement officers<br />- Fish and wildlife field officers<br />- U.S. Forest Service rangers<br />- National Park Service officers<br />- Homeland Security and TSA agents <br />- Environmental protection officers</p><p>In order to qualify, a valid employee ID or professional organization membership card must be shown in-person at the Legoland ticket windows on the day of the visit. Nearly 130 gravesites discovered underneath Tampa apartment complex

By Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News

Posted Aug 30 2019 09:48PM EDT

Updated Aug 31 2019 10:06PM EDT

Almost 130 gravesites have been found underneath the Robles Park housing complex. Archeologists believe this is the city's first-ever Black cemetery.

The Tampa Housing Authority was notified of the discovery of 126 gravesites under the 1,100 person complex, which was built in 1951. The building was whites-only back then.

The city's memory of the early 1900s cemetery faded, those buried were relegated as second class. Archeologists believe this is the city's first-ever Black cemetery." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nearly 130 gravesites discovered underneath Tampa apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 10:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost 130 gravesites have been found underneath the Robles Park housing complex. Archeologists believe this is the city's first-ever Black cemetery.</p><p>The Tampa Housing Authority was notified of the discovery of 126 gravesites under the 1,100 person complex, which was built in 1951. Labor Day turning into a letdown for beach businesses

By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News

Posted Aug 30 2019 09:58PM EDT

Updated Aug 30 2019 11:20PM EDT

Labor Day weekend is here and it's usually one of the busiest for businesses along the Gulf Coast in Pinellas County. But this weekend, the threat of Dorian is scaring people away.

The three-day holiday weekend is usually the big finale of summer, packing St. Pete Beach.

A group of about 40 friends from Plant City told FOX 13 News the threat of a hurricane wasn't enough to make them ditch their plans. But this weekend, the threat of Dorian is scaring people away.</p><p>The three-day holiday weekend is usually the big finale of summer, packing St. Pete Beach.</p><p>A group of about 40 friends from Plant City told FOX 13 News the threat of a hurricane wasn’t enough to make them ditch their plans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/flooding-fatigue-setting-in-for-polk-county-residents" title="Flooding fatigue setting in for Polk County residents" data-articleId="426404732" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Flooding fatigue setting in for Polk County residents

By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News

Posted Aug 30 2019 04:11PM EDT

Updated Aug 30 2019 09:35PM EDT

As the first flood warnings were issued Friday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian, folks in Polk County began to prepare for what feels inevitable: flooding.

One of those issues was issued for the Peace River in Bartow.

Even though the hurricane's track remained uncertain heading into the weekend, experts think Polk County residents should prepare for rain, possibly quite a bit. fatigue setting in for Polk County residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the first flood warnings were issued Friday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Dorian, folks in Polk County began to prepare for what feels inevitable: flooding.</p><p>One of those issues was issued for the Peace River in Bartow.</p><p>Even though the hurricane's track remained uncertain heading into the weekend, experts think Polk County residents should prepare for rain, possibly quite a bit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/red-cross-staying-vigilant-despite-dorian-s-projected-turn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/vlcsnap-2019-08-31-23h37m20s414_1567309066595_7629073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-31-23h37m20s414_1567309066595.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Red Cross staying vigilant despite Dorian's projected turn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-beats-the-heat-in-tiny-bird-bath"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/storyful%20german%20shepherd%20bird%20bath_1567281500329.jpg_7628678_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: @von.jakoba/Instagram via Storyful" title="storyful german shepherd bird bath_1567281500329.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog beats the heat in tiny bird bath</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pinellas-eoc-watching-dorian-preparing-just-in-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/PINELLAS%20COMMISSION%20PIC00000000%20Cropped_1567272011799.jpg_7628654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="PINELLAS COMMISSION PIC00000000 Cropped_1567272011799.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pinellas EOC watching Dorian, preparing just in case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropics/hurricane-dorian-saturday-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/31/Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_7628392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Saturday_morning_weathercast_1_20190831102457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 