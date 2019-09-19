< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429468198" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429468198" data-article-version="1.0">Legoland Florida announces new pirate-themed hotel</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429468198" data-article-version="1.0">Legoland Florida announces new pirate-themed hotel</h1> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/yuiDmtRw_1568903163190_7665968_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/yuiDmtRw_1568903163190_7665968_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="yuiDmtRw_1568903163190.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/gb0ncmeA_1568903164423_7665969_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="LEGOLAND HOTEL.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/cKbppUTQ_1568903149415_7665967_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="cKbppUTQ_1568903149415.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101_7665966_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/0VjO3FlQ_1568903136973_7665965_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="0VjO3FlQ_1568903136973.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429468198-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/yuiDmtRw_1568903163190_7665968_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="yuiDmtRw_1568903163190.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/gb0ncmeA_1568903164423_7665969_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="LEGOLAND HOTEL.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/cKbppUTQ_1568903149415_7665967_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="cKbppUTQ_1568903149415.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101_7665966_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg" alt="" title="7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="yuiDmtRw_1568903163190.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/gb0ncmeA_1568903164423_7665969_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="LEGOLAND HOTEL.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/cKbppUTQ_1568903149415_7665967_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="cKbppUTQ_1568903149415.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101_7665966_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="7Zu2C1sB_1568903142101.jpeg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/0VjO3FlQ_1568903136973_7665965_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="0VjO3FlQ_1568903136973.jpeg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offers-peek-at-new-pirate-themed-hotel" data-title="Legoland announces new pirate-themed hotel" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offers-peek-at-new-pirate-themed-hotel" addthis:title="Legoland announces new pirate-themed hotel" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/legoland-offers-peek-at-new-pirate-themed-hotel";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/legoland-offers-peek-at-new-pirate-themed-hotel">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:38AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429468198" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Legoland Florida Resort is offering a sneak peek of its newest addition, a pirate-themed hotel on the popular theme park's property in Polk County.</p><p>The new five-story hotel will be called Pirate Island Hotel and will be the first of its kind in North America.</p><p>The hotel will feature 150 rooms and four suites, a heated pool, hundreds of LEGO models, in-room LEGO treasure hunts and exclusive character experiences.</p><p>Park officials said a pirate ship wreckage will be on display directly outside the entrance of the new hotel, offering a unique photo opportunity.</p><p>The Pirate Island Hotel is expected to open its doors in April of 2020.</p> <div id='continue-text-429468198' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-429468198' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-429468198' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/woman-whose-home-was-damaged-by-11-foot-gator-gets-repairs" title="Woman whose home was damaged by 11-foot gator gets repairs" data-articleId="429680060" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Woman_whose_home_was_damaged_by_11_foot__0_7668768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Woman_whose_home_was_damaged_by_11_foot__0_7668768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Woman_whose_home_was_damaged_by_11_foot__0_7668768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Woman_whose_home_was_damaged_by_11_foot__0_7668768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Woman_whose_home_was_damaged_by_11_foot__0_7668768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Clearwater woman whose home was damaged when an 11-foot gator came crashing in back in May is finally getting much-needed repairs. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman whose home was damaged by 11-foot gator gets repairs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 reporter Dan Matics </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 04:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Clearwater woman whose home was damaged when an 11-foot gator came crashing in back in May is finally getting much-needed repairs. </p><p>Mary Wischhusen said she had been fighting with her homeowner's insurance company to pay for the repairs, but they denied her claim. Now, someone else has stepped up to help.</p><p>After the incident, Wischhusen couldn't go to work, the grocery store or even church without being known as "the gator lady."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/crosswalk-sensors-aim-to-make-pinellas-trail-safer" title="Crosswalk sensors aim to make Pinellas Trail safer" data-articleId="429659432" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Still0920_00001_1569003625966_7668627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Still0920_00001_1569003625966_7668627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Still0920_00001_1569003625966_7668627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Still0920_00001_1569003625966_7668627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/Still0920_00001_1569003625966_7668627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crosswalk sensors aim to make Pinellas Trail safer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 reporter Elizabeth Fry </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Pinellas Trail is a favorite destination for active locals like Paul Lloyd.</p><p>"I ride this trail from here down to the causeway and back every day," Lloyd said.</p><p>With biking the trail each day, he knows how dangerous crossing State Road 580 in Dunedin can be.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-man-arrested-on-his-fifth-dui-charge-had-license-revoked-in-1991-deputies-say" title="Pasco man arrested on his fifth DUI charge had license revoked in 1991, deputies say" data-articleId="429627245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/gordon%20ormond_1568991156679.jpg_7668208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/gordon%20ormond_1568991156679.jpg_7668208_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/gordon%20ormond_1568991156679.jpg_7668208_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/gordon%20ormond_1568991156679.jpg_7668208_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/gordon%20ormond_1568991156679.jpg_7668208_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco man arrested on his fifth DUI charge had license revoked in 1991, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 02:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Port Richey man was arrested for DUI after driving away from deputies at a slow speed, they said.</p><p>Late Thursday night, a Pasco County deputy noticed a white van run a red light. The deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over. </p><p>Deputies said the vehicle continued to drive away at speeds between 15 and 35 mph, despite their marked vehicles following with their emergency lights and sirens activated. They said they observed the vehicle strike a basketball hoop. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="michelle sieber_1569083248875.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/service-dog-cuddles-with-donald-duck-at-disney-world-in-heartwarming-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Video credit: @helperdognala/Instagram" title="NalaDuck_1569080017923-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World in heartwarming video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-packs-over-a-hundred-care-packages-for-military"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="care_1569035943384.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community packs over a hundred care packages for military</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputy-uses-cruiser-to-stop-multi-vehicle-accident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/pic_1569035171770_7669479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pic_1569035171770.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy uses cruiser to stop multi-vehicle accident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-arrested-for-kicking-pulling-dog-off-the-ground-by-leash-in-tarpon-springs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/michelle%20sieber_1569083248875.png_7669788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman arrested for kicking, pulling dog off the ground by leash in Tarpon Springs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-bond-for-three-suspects-in-smoke-shop-homicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/triple_1569085435825_7669791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/triple_1569085435825_7669791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/triple_1569085435825_7669791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/triple_1569085435825_7669791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/21/triple_1569085435825_7669791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No bond for three suspects in Bradenton smoke shop homicide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-in-custody-after-deadly-pasco-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect in custody after deadly Pasco shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/service-dog-cuddles-with-donald-duck-at-disney-world-in-heartwarming-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/NalaDuck_1569080017923_7669662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;&#x40;helperdognala&#x2f;Instagram" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Service dog cuddles with Donald Duck at Disney World in heartwarming video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-packs-over-a-hundred-care-packages-for-military" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/20/care_1569035943384_7669482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Community packs over a hundred care packages for military</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> 