- Legoland Florida Resort is offering a sneak peek of its newest addition, a pirate-themed hotel on the popular theme park's property in Polk County.

The new five-story hotel will be called Pirate Island Hotel and will be the first of its kind in North America.

The hotel will feature 150 rooms and four suites, a heated pool, hundreds of LEGO models, in-room LEGO treasure hunts and exclusive character experiences.

Park officials said a pirate ship wreckage will be on display directly outside the entrance of the new hotel, offering a unique photo opportunity.

The Pirate Island Hotel is expected to open its doors in April of 2020.

