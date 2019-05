- Anglers in Florida can take advantage of license-free fishing both this weekend and next.

This Saturday and Sunday, no license is required to go saltwater fishing.

Next weekend, June 8 and 9, you can go freshwater fishing without a license.

You still need to follow size and limit regulations.

"We have a lot of species that you can't find elsewhere, here in Florida,” offered Amanda Nalley of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “It's a great opportunity to get out and to experience that and try some Florida fishing first-hand."

If you enjoy your free fishing experience, keep in mind an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing starts at $17 for Florida residents.

Here's the full list of Florida's annual free-fishing days:

License-free freshwater days:

- First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in April

- Second consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

License-free saltwater days:

- First consecutive Saturday and Sunday in June

- First Saturday in September

- Saturday following Thanksgiving