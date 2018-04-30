Lightning fans celebrate Game 2 win

- In knotting their second-round series against Boston, the Lightning rebounded from an awful Game 1 to finish off a sensational Game 2.

There is a lot of emotion between the two teams on the ice, and that certainly spread to the fans.

Plus, there were great saves and wide open shots that made this game a flurry of fun for fans in the stands.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Lightning Fan Ryan Waddell. “Tremendous support from the fans. Very exciting. A lot of energy from the fans, a lot of energy from the team. It was a great game.”

That feeling was also felt outside as hundreds came to watch at Thunder Alley.

The Bruins play with an edge, which the Lightning fans were very glad to respond to in-kind.

“It’s always sweet when we beat Boston. I loved beating Boston more than anything. Well, other than Pittsburgh. But that’s to come,” said Shawn Dare, a Lightning Fan.

Game 3 is in Boston on Wednesday at 7PM.

The Lightning say they are holding a watch party at Waterworks Park in Tampa starting at 5:30 p.m.

The team also announced that Game 5 will be at Amalie Arena at 3PM on Sunday.

