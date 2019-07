- A house in Land O' Lakes caught fire after a bolt of lightning struck the home Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, lightning struck the roof of a home on Chessington Drive during an afternoon storm.

Flames could be seen on top of the roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the two-alarm blaze.

Fire rescue said they determined the lightning strike to be the cause of the fire.

No one was injured.

