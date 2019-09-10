< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428217264" data-article-version="1.0">Lightning strikes back -- with kindness</h1> 10 2019 05:25PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/lightning-strikes-back-with-kindness">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428217264"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:25PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - The Tampa Bay Lightning spent Tuesday out in the community doing a number of good deeds, or “random strikes of kindness,” as the team called it. </p><p>Winners of the President’s Trophy last season for being the best team in the regular season, the team decided to donate the $100,000 that came along with the trophy to the local community. The first $25,000 of it will <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-lightning-is-giving-a-decades-old-hockey-rink-a-facelift">update the Tom Oliver Memorial rink in Tampa</a>. </p><p>“To be able to come here and give the rink a facelift with some of the money, it’s gonna be huge,” said the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos. </p><p>The 40 or so random strikes of kindness involved every single member of the organization, including owner Jeff Vinik. Head Coach Jon Cooper, along with Victor Hedman, surprised patients at Tampa General Hospital. </p><p>“It brings you back down to Earth. It’s a humbling experience. What you don’t realize is the smiles you get to put on people's faces,” said Cooper. </p> <div id='continue-text-428217264' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-428217264' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428217264' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-428217264', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428217264'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The team also delivered gratitude and pizza to the Tampa Police Department. </p><p>“The officers get to understand how folks really care for them. A lot of times they go in to work, day in and day out, and when folks take time out of their day for activities like this, it means a lot to them,” said TPD Major Calvin Johnson. </p><p>The team starts training camp later this week. 