- The Tampa Bay Lightning spent Tuesday out in the community doing a number of good deeds, or “random strikes of kindness,” as the team called it.

Winners of the President’s Trophy last season for being the best team in the regular season, the team decided to donate the $100,000 that came along with the trophy to the local community. The first $25,000 of it will update the Tom Oliver Memorial rink in Tampa.

“To be able to come here and give the rink a facelift with some of the money, it’s gonna be huge,” said the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos.

The 40 or so random strikes of kindness involved every single member of the organization, including owner Jeff Vinik. Head Coach Jon Cooper, along with Victor Hedman, surprised patients at Tampa General Hospital.

“It brings you back down to Earth. It’s a humbling experience. What you don’t realize is the smiles you get to put on people's faces,” said Cooper.

The team also delivered gratitude and pizza to the Tampa Police Department.

“The officers get to understand how folks really care for them. A lot of times they go in to work, day in and day out, and when folks take time out of their day for activities like this, it means a lot to them,” said TPD Major Calvin Johnson.

The team starts training camp later this week. The regular season begins in October.