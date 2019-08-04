< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The Timothy Initative heals broken men across the Tampa Bay area. The program helps men who have struggled with addiction, homelessness, incarceration and depression. The organization is widely known for saving lives, including the life of Marc DeJute. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Timothy Initative <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/-timothy-initiative-helps-struggling-men-get-back-on-their-feet" target="_blank">heals broken men</a> across the Tampa Bay area. The program helps men who have struggled with addiction, homelessness, incarceration and depression. The organization is widely known for saving lives, including the life of Marc DeJute. </p><p>"I came to the Timothy Initiative and I've been here for the past two years," said DeJute. "It's been the best, most life-fufilling two years of my life."</p><p>Three years ago, DeJute was working a sales job, spending most of his money on partying. But he soon quit. DeJute let himself and his relationships suffer.</p><p>"I couldn't connect with anybody, not even my own family. I just finally gave up working all together and decided to live out of my car," said DeJute.</p><p>Once homeless, he came to a realization. If he wanted to live a better life, DeJute needed to make a change. That change would soon involve the Timothy Initiative. The organization helps those struggling re-enter society through trust and work therapy. </p> <div id='continue-text-422181650' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-422181650' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-422181650' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-422181650', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422181650'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I've made countless relationships with brothers in the house, brothers that I work with, where they can count on me to do what I need to do to help the ministry, as much as I can count on them," he said.</p><p>The non-profit organization gives these men a chance to work alongside one another and develop a relationship with God through recovery and leadership. <br /> <br />"Success to me now, is having a relationship with Jesus Christ," said DeJute. </p><p>The Timothy Initiative is currently operating three houses in the Tampa Bay area. They are being used as emergency shelters, providing assistance in finding permanent housing, and teaching drug education.</p><p><strong>LINK: Those seeking help are encouraged to learn more about the program <a href="https://www.timothyinitiative.org/" target="_blank">on their website</a>.</strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story422181650 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story422181650 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-422181650",i="relatedHeadlines-422181650",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2703_MOD-AD-WTVT_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; Sponsored Stories: Julie Grimes Hulley's brother Dickie became homeless and seemed to disappear. Thanks to the power of social media and the help of strangers, they were able to reconnect.

Family uses social media to find loved one who became homeless

By FOX 13 News staff 

Posted Aug 04 2019 10:57PM EDT

A 55-year-old man has been found safe after he went missing over a month ago.

Richard "Dickie" Grimes was last seen on May 30 in Temple Terrace. After weeks with no answers, Grimes was found on June 27. During that long month, Richard's sister, Julie Grimes Hulley, always held out hope he'd be found.

"Early June, I created a Facebook page to try and locate my brother," says Julie Grimes Hulley. Fiery crash involving Road Ranger snarls traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Aug 04 2019 08:48PM EDT

Updated Aug 04 2019 10:26PM EDT

A fiery crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused all lanes to be shut down, bring traffic to a standstill Sunday evening.

The crash happened near mile marker 36 just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Road Ranger stopped to help the driver of a Cadillace SUV that had run out of gas on the northbound shoulder. Deputies make arrest after Gibsonton Walmart evacuated due to threat

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Aug 04 2019 02:09PM EDT

Updated Aug 04 2019 11:31PM EDT

Deputies have made an arrest after a threat forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Gibsonton Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Walmart on Gibsonton Drive just before 1:30 p.m. after a man called and said he was going to "shoot up" the store.

Deputies said they evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution. 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fiery crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge caused all lanes to be shut down, bring traffic to a standstill Sunday evening.</p><p>The crash happened near mile marker 36 just after 7:30 p.m.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Road Ranger stopped to help the driver of a Cadillace SUV that had run out of gas on the northbound shoulder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gibsonton-walmart-evacuated-due-to-threat" title="Deputies make arrest after Gibsonton Walmart evacuated due to threat" data-articleId="422121051" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Man_accused_of_calling_in_threat_to__sho_3_7572585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Man_accused_of_calling_in_threat_to__sho_3_7572585_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Man_accused_of_calling_in_threat_to__sho_3_7572585_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Man_accused_of_calling_in_threat_to__sho_3_7572585_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/04/Man_accused_of_calling_in_threat_to__sho_3_7572585_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputies arrested a man they said was behind the threatening call that forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Gibsonton Sunday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies make arrest after Gibsonton Walmart evacuated due to threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies have made an arrest after a threat forced the evacuation of a Walmart in Gibsonton Sunday afternoon.</p><p>According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Walmart on Gibsonton Drive just before 1:30 p.m. after a man called and said he was going to "shoot up" the store.</p><p>Deputies said they evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> 