<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/local-officials-hand-out-sandbags-to-combat-area-flooding">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-424344910"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:23PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 06:34PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-424344910").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-424344910").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-424344910" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0">8 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_1_7600129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_1_7600129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_1_20190817222327"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_5_7600133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_5_20190817222335"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_4_7600132_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_4_20190817222333"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_3_7600131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_3_20190817222331"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_2_7600130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_2_20190817222329"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_0_7600128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_0_20190817222325"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_6_7600127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_6_20190817222323"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/02/Hillsborough_s_new_mechanical_sandbaggin_3_7344491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hillsborough_s_new_mechanical_sandbaggin_3_20190602235938"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424344910-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_1_7600129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_1_20190817222327"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_5_7600133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_5_20190817222335"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_4_7600132_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_4_20190817222333"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_3_7600131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_3_20190817222331"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_2_7600130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_2_20190817222329"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_0_7600128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Residents_pick_up_free_sandbags_as_areas_0_20190817222325"/> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Tampa residents lined up early to fill sandbags on Saturday, because many of them woke up to flooding that wasn't in their yard the night before. </p><p>"We have about six to eight inches of standing water in our whole backyard right now," said South Tampa resident Mike Giordano. </p><p>Giordano, like several others, arrived to 4501 S. Himes at 8 a.m. ready to load up. </p><p>"The amount of rain and the amount of water we've had doesn't know where to go," he said. "This helps make sure it doesn't make it under the door."</p><p>The flood watch for Hillsborough County ended Saturday morning, but the rain continued to fall and threatened to spill over into local homes and businesses. </p> <div id='continue-text-424344910' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424344910' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424344910' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424344910', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424344910'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Giordano said his home wasn't the only one on his block with backyard flooding. His neighbor, David, invited us over to see his backyard where water rippled a fraction of an inch under his back door. </p><p>Tampa city officials say the S. Himes sandbag location will be up and running daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.</p><p>Residents are allowed to 10 ten bags per person, and must present proof of address. </p><p>Other areas are distributing sandbags as well.</p><p>In Manatee County, two locations will offer sandbags from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday:<br>-5511 39 Street E, Bradenton<br>-1108 26 Ave E, Bradenton</p><p>In Pasco County, there are several self-serve sandbag locations that are open 24 hours to county residents. San and empty sand bags are provided; however, residents will have to bring a shovel and fill their own bags. <article>
<section id="story424344910" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424344910" data-article-version="1.0">Local officials hand out sandbags to combat area flooding</h1>
</header> 