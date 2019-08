- Tampa residents lined up early to fill sandbags on Saturday, because many of them woke up to flooding that wasn't in their yard the night before.

"We have about six to eight inches of standing water in our whole backyard right now," said South Tampa resident Mike Giordano.

Giordano, like several others, arrived to 4501 S. Himes at 8 a.m. ready to load up.

"The amount of rain and the amount of water we've had doesn't know where to go," he said. "This helps make sure it doesn't make it under the door."

The flood watch for Hillsborough County ended Saturday morning, but the rain continued to fall and threatened to spill over into local homes and businesses.

Giordano said his home wasn't the only one on his block with backyard flooding. His neighbor, David, invited us over to see his backyard where water rippled a fraction of an inch under his back door.

Tampa city officials say the S. Himes sandbag location will be up and running daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are allowed to 10 ten bags per person, and must present proof of address.

Other areas are distributing sandbags as well.

In Manatee County, two locations will offer sandbags from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday:

-5511 39 Street E, Bradenton

-1108 26 Ave E, Bradenton

In Pasco County, there are several self-serve sandbag locations that are open 24 hours to county residents. San and empty sand bags are provided; however, residents will have to bring a shovel and fill their own bags. They are available at the following locations:

-Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse: 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

-Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17: 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

-Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

-Old Dade City Police Station: 38042 Pasco Ave, Dade City