A teenager has died after collapsing during conditioning drills at Middleton High School on Tuesday.

Tampa police said 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters had been participating in the drills -- which included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks -- for 30 to 40 minutes when he collapsed on the football field around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue rushed the teen to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.