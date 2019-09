- The last time we saw murder defendant James Hanson, he was fighting to get out on bond, but was denied. Four days later, deputies say he tried to take his own life inside the jail.

He has been at the hospital in critical condition ever since, according to information revealed in court.

Hillsborough County public defender Julie Holt told the judge Hanson is "medically unable" to participate in court proceedings, including signing documents.

FOX 13 has learned Hanson may have suffered irreversible brain damage.

Hanson is charged with carjacking and killing 68-year old Matthew Korattiyil, after robbing Centerstate Bank.

Just a month earlier, Hanson was granted early release from prison after serving 17 years of a life sentence. He cut a deal with the state for testimony he provided on an unrelated case.

Now that Hanson is on life support, there is little chance he will ever stand trial on his current charges.