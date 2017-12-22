Man arrested in Clearwater home burglary

- The suspected burglar was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Clearwater home and told the female victim to put a pillow over her head as he rummaged through her home.

Pinellas County deputies say they arrested 48-year-old Edwin Figueroa on an out-of-state warrant, and he was suspected of being involved in several burglaries. The Sheriff’s Office notified Clearwater police detectives of similarities in their cases as well as the Saturday morning burglary.

Just after 4 a.m. the victim’s Ring doorbell camera was triggered by a motion sensor and began recording video of the suspect dressed in black, putting on glove and trying to open the front door of the home near McMullen Booth Road and Drew Street.

The door was locked, but he then noticed a crack in the window and sliced the screen to gain entry. The homeowner’s dog began barking which woke her up. That’s when she observed the man in her bedroom who told her to put a pillow over her head. She told FOX 13 she screamed and the intruder grabbed her jewelry box before running out the front door.

When detectives interviewed Figueroa, they said there was probable cause to arrest and charge him with burglary and grand theft.

