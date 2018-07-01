Man arrested after firing at deputies in Brooksville

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 01 2018 07:09AM EDT

Updated: Jul 01 2018 11:40AM EDT

BROOKSVILLE (FOX 13 NEWS) - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who fired a shot at deputies and prompted a standoff Sunday morning.

The incident began around 3 a.m. at a home on Cappleman Loop in Brooksville. Deputies received a request for a well-being check for a man who was considering harming himself.

When deputies arrived, the man fired a gun towards the front door. No deputies were injured.

Investigators said the man barricaded himself inside the home. He surrendered and was taken into custody after several hours.

The man has not been publicly identified. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man arrested after firing at deputies in Brooksville
  • Polk County man arrested for the murder of his wife
  • Deputies: Man threatened "devastating" AR-15 rampage
  • Giant dock stolen from Tampa nonprofit
  • Infamous sign-holder claims 'Stand Your Ground' in sidewalk battery case
  • Dental student killed in Sarasota boating accident
  • Sarasota police badges go pink to raise breast cancer awareness
  • Florida voters look to candidates for red tide relief
  • Detectives: Grandson buried neglected grandmother in shallow grave
  • Movie based on survivor of Tampa serial killer premieres