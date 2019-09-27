< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - A man charged with first degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor during a parking dispute claims he was defending himself. </p><p>Deshon Powers was arrested and charged to the fullest extent of the law following the incident that occurred at a duplex in Clearwater. According to arrest documents, Powers and his neighbor, Derek Omasta, were fighting over a parking spot. </p><p>"This case is a case, we believe in which Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' statute will meet a formidable test," said Norman Harris, a Tampa-based attorney who is representing Powers. </p><p>According to Harris, Powers was on his porch with his friends, when the fight broke out between the two neighbors. It's unclear exactly how the argument unfolded, but Harris said it quickly escalated and, at one point, his client and his friends were threatened by Omasta. </p><p>"To be exact, they were aggressively threatened by a knife," said Harris. </p> <div id='continue-text-430460898' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430460898' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430460898' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430460898', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430460898'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>On the other hand, Omasta's wife argues her husband didn't have a knife. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" title="Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing" data-articleId="430437117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granville Ritchie was found guilty of murdering 9-year-old Felicia Willaims Wednesday. Thursday, during his sentencing, a juror became emotional and asked to be excused after Williams' mother gave her victim statement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Felicia Demerson's piercing glare was aimed directly at her 9-year-old daughter's killer, Granville Ritchie in the courtroom Thursday.</p><p>The day before, a jury found Ritchie guilty of killing the little girl and dumping her body over the Courtney Campbell Causeway bridge in 2014. The same jury must now decide whether Ritchie will get life or the death penalty.</p><p>During the first day of Ritchie's sentencing, Demerson read her victim statement to the courtroom. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/usf-removes-its-widely-scorned-logo-from-the-new-morsani-college-of-medicine-in-downtown-tampa" title="USF removes its widely scorned logo from the new Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa" data-articleId="430467404" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/usf%20LOGO%20removed%20from%20health%20building_1569579708792.jpg_7677939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/usf%20LOGO%20removed%20from%20health%20building_1569579708792.jpg_7677939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/usf%20LOGO%20removed%20from%20health%20building_1569579708792.jpg_7677939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/usf%20LOGO%20removed%20from%20health%20building_1569579708792.jpg_7677939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/usf%20LOGO%20removed%20from%20health%20building_1569579708792.jpg_7677939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The failed USF logo has been removed from the health building in downtown Tampa" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF removes its widely scorned logo from the new Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Lauren Coffey, Tampa Bay Business Journal </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 06:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The much-maligned, lime-green version of the University of South Florida's bull logo has been removed from the Morsani College of Medicine in downtown Tampa.</p><p>The logo on the new medical school was the last of the lime-green logos to be reverted back to the Bull U.</p><p>The university spent almost $1 million creating the short-lived logo, which critics said was similar in nature to the Merrill Lynch bull. After months of public outrage, the university reversed course and returned to the Bull U logo in May, eight months after the logo was unveiled in September 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oldsmar-bmx-track-still-closed-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns" data-articleId="430424430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The BMX track in Oldsmar closed back in April and city officials are still trying to figure out when it might reopen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What was once vibrant is now vacant. Oldsmar's BMX track has been closed for months and city leaders are unclear about when riders will be jumping dirt again.</p><p>"We just received a structural assessment report that basically said we have to renovate the hill structure," said Felicia Donnelly, the city's assistant manager. "We started seeing some shifting of the wall structure, which isn't uncommon here in Florida."</p><p>The track has had structural issues dating back to 2015, so the city hired an engineering firm, which confirmed the worst: It wasn't safe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/good-catch-grouper-action-better-in-deepest-near-shore-waters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/offshore%20gag%20grouper_1569585654575.jpg_7678035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gag grouper caught offshore (Photo credit: Captain Dylan Hubbard)" title="offshore gag grouper_1569585654575.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Good Catch: Grouper action better in deepest near shore waters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-restaurant-owner-killed-after-helping-employee-get-to-safety-during-apparent-robbery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Restaurant_owner_shields_employee_during_0_7678151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Restaurant_owner_shields_employee_during_0_20190927112559"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas restaurant owner killed after helping employee get to safety during apparent robbery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-deadly-parking-lot-shooting-claims-stand-your-ground-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Parking_lot_shooter_claims__Stand_Your_G_1_7678117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parking_lot_shooter_claims__Stand_Your_G_1_20190927100055"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man charged in deadly parking lot shooting claims 'Stand Your Ground'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/clearwater-for-youth-scholarship-program-makes-education-dreams-come-true"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_7677762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scholarship_helps_aspiring_teacher_achie_1_20190927015756"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clearwater For Youth scholarship program makes education dreams come true</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-search-for-two-cousins-missing-from-bradenton" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/Bradenton%20missing%20juveniles_1569598574440.jpg_7678262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Bradenton&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for two cousins missing from Bradenton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-highway-patrol-trooper-navy-veteran-dies-in-orlando-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20tracy%20vickers_1569593246486.jpg_7678329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20tracy%20vickers_1569593246486.jpg_7678329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20tracy%20vickers_1569593246486.jpg_7678329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20tracy%20vickers_1569593246486.jpg_7678329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20tracy%20vickers_1569593246486.jpg_7678329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;FLHSMV" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida Highway Patrol trooper, Navy veteran dies in Orlando crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/air-gondolas-join-walt-disney-worlds-transit-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DISNEY%20PARK%20BLOGS_skyliner%201_071519_1563207735947.png_7523457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Park&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Walt Disney World's Skyliner gondolas open this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/hometown-heroes/-dream-big-businessman-s-foundation-inspires-tampa-bay-through-public-art" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/27/tampa%20foundation_1569582690796.jpg_7678149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Dream big': Businessman's foundation inspires Tampa Bay through public art</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/purple-heart-recipient-dies-saving-3-year-old-granddaughter-from-house-explosion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/veteran1_1569585331237_7678178_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brendon&#x20;Osteen" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Purple Heart recipient dies saving 3-year-old granddaughter from house explosion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 