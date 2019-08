- The 22-year-old Clearwater man accused of shooting his acquaintance in cold blood will remain in jail.

A Pinellas County judge denied David Murray Biggs bond on Sunday during his first appearance.

Deputies arrested Biggs on Saturday after finding 24-year-old Darius Johnson shot to death at his Bellair Bluffs home that afternoon.

Investigators said Biggs drove to Johnson's home primed for a fight, and the verbal argument became lethal when Murray Biggs started shooting.

According to the initial report, Johnson retreated into his house but Biggs forced his way inside, and continued to shoot.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, but Biggs wasn't located until a short time later.

He's now charged with first degree murder, a capital felony that brings the possibility of a life sentence in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Murray Biggs is not to have any contact with Johnson's family, or use any social media while the case is pending.