- The man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant wife made his first court appearance on Saturday morning.

Kamion Spencer, 36, is charged with manslaughter following the shooting at a home on Trout Drive SE on Friday.

After a few technical difficulties with the video equipment, Spencer was able to hear and speak to the judge presiding over his first appearance. Despite Spencer mentioning that family members were making arrangements for his legal representation, he was appointed a public defender.

Police said the suspect's wife, 36-year-old Joi Spencer, was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. The baby was delivered and is in critical condition.

The judge ordered Spencer to be held on a $750,000 bond. If he is able to bond out of jail, he is to wear an ankle monitor at all times, surrender his passport, and have no contact with his infant son.

