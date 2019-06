- A Hudson man was arrested after exposing himself instead of paying his bill, deputies said.

Pasco County deputies said 30-year-old Brandon Muenz was eating at Kickin Wingz restaurant, located at 8702 State Road 52 in Port Richey, on Friday night. Deputies said when they arrived Muenz's clothing was torn up to the point that he was exposing his genitals "when he moved around."

According to several witnesses, restaurant staff approached Muenz to ask if he was going to pay his bill.

He then attempted to look for money in his pockets, but witnesses stated that he appeared to be touching himself, and not looking for money, according to his arrest affidavit. Muenz then ran out of the restaurant, exposing his privates.

A witness and the manager chased Muenz and eventually captured him in the parking lot, deputies added.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and breach of peace.