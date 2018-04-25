Man doused with hot grease during fight at Wing Stop

- A man has second-degree burns after an altercation at a Tampa Wing Stop restaurant Sunday night.

“My arm is burned, my thighs are burned, I’m burned everywhere,” Robert Williams told FOX 13 News from his hospital bed.

Williams says he visits the Wing Stop on Hillsborough Avenue about once a week.

“From the moment I entered, I sensed some sort of problem from the manager,” he recalled.

Tampa police say Williams and some employees got into a dispute over how long his order was taking to prepare. Williams admits to throwing his soda over the counter.

Police say he punched one of the workers, a manager.

Williams disputes that, saying it was the workers who attacked him.

“They immediately leaped across the counter. A girl and a guy and attacked me, started fighting, I was trying to defend myself,” he described.

The tussle would continue outside the business. That's when police say another employee, Eddie Tignor, doused Williams with hot grease.

“Yes, I shouldn't have tossed the soda but I was upset from the way they [were] handling it, but that didn't lead to nobody injured…They didn't decide to call the police. They took action into their own hands. They attacked me,” Williams continued.

Tignor is expected to be charged with aggravated battery.

Williams says his body will never be the same. He expects to take legal action against the chicken wing restaurant chain.

“It is something I never felt in my life before,” he said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Officials say it is possible that Williams could be charged as well.

Wing Stop has yet to comment on the story to FOX 13.