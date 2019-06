- Deputies in Hernando County are investigating after they said a man drowned while trying to rescue his dog.

The sheriff's office said Ted and Minnie Davis took their airboat out on the inland waters of the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Hernando County, on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the couple's dog jumped overboard, only to get pulled underwater by the current. That's when Ted Davis jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the dog. Neither he nor his pet were wearing life jackets.

Deputies said after he jumped in the water, Ted Davis was also pulled under by the current.

His wife called 911 around 11:30 a.m., telling dispatchers her husband had not resurfaced.

Nearly an hour later, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer spotted the victim's body in the water near Bird Island and transported him to the Bayport boat ramp, where fire rescue personnel confirmed he was deceased.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they believe the dog survived, but did not provide any additional details.