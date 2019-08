- A man in a wheelchair died following a traffic crash in Clearwater.

Clearwater police said the accident occurred just after midnight on Friday along South Missouri Avenue near Lakeview Drive. Police said the 54-year-old victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

Police said he was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The crash closed some lanes in the area, but they have all reopened. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.



Continue reading below