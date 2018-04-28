Man killed in Pasco County crash

One person is dead after a crash involving a van and a semi-truck in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday on State Road 52.

Steve Gordon, 53, of Port Richey, was traveling west on State Road 52 when his van slammed into the trailer of a semi-truck, which was parked in the outside travel-lane.

Gordon later died from his injuries at the scene, according to FHP.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the semi-truck -- Anthony Copeland, 27, of Ocala -- was offloading supplies for a Domino's restaurant nearby, according to FHP.

Copeland was not injured.