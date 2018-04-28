Man killed in Pasco County crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 28 2018 07:29AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 07:40AM EDT

PASCO COUNTY (FOX 13) -

One person is dead after a crash involving a van and a semi-truck in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday on State Road 52.

Steve Gordon, 53, of Port Richey, was traveling west on State Road 52 when his van slammed into the trailer of a semi-truck, which was parked in the outside travel-lane.

Gordon later died from his injuries at the scene, according to FHP.

At the time of the crash, the driver of the semi-truck -- Anthony Copeland, 27, of Ocala -- was offloading supplies for a Domino's restaurant nearby, according to FHP.

Copeland was not injured.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man killed in Pasco County crash
  • Lakeland homicide investigation underway
  • Calls for stricter domestic violence laws
  • Patriots pick St. Pete football star in NFL Draft
  • Plant, Robinson flag football teams to help announce Bucs 6th round selections
  • Clearwater may cash in, move City Hall to new location
  • Grand opening this weekend for massive man-made lagoon in Wesley Chapel
  • Korean War veteran: Leaders' meeting just a PR stunt
  • Sounds of silents: Organist returns to Tampa Theatre for weekend show
  • Fallen deputy's daughter remembers dad with graveside prom pics