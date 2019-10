- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Friday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of State Road 589 near mile marker 23 in Pasco County.

According to FHP, the driver of an Acura NSX, a 51-year-old Tampa man, lost control as the vehicle traveled in the outside Sunpass lane at the toll plaza.

Troopers said the vehicle left the roadway and rotated on the grass shoulder before hitting a large steel post.

FHP said the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Continue reading below