Man missing after jumping in Hillsborough River

- Tampa Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who jumped into the Hillsborough River Friday night.

Officers say 34-year-old Keenan Fluker was seen jumping off the Martin Luther King bridge around 9:00 p.m.

He hasn't been seen since. Police aren't sure why he jumped.

Divers with the Tampa Police Department suspended their search overnight, but resumed it Saturday.

Anyone with information should call Tampa Police.