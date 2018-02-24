Man missing after jumping in Hillsborough River

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 24 2018 12:43PM EST

Updated: Feb 24 2018 12:53PM EST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Tampa Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who jumped into the Hillsborough River Friday night.

Officers say 34-year-old Keenan Fluker was seen jumping off the Martin Luther King bridge around 9:00 p.m.

He hasn't been seen since. Police aren't sure why he jumped.

Divers with the Tampa Police Department suspended their search overnight, but resumed it Saturday.

Anyone with information should call Tampa Police.

 

