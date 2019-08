- A former youth minister was arrested after police say he was caught recording video of a woman trying on clothes inside a changing room at a store in South Tampa.

According to Tampa police, it was back on Friday afternoon when the woman spotted a cell phone poking through the bottom opening of the changing room door at the Target on Gandy Boulevard. She screamed, and the phone was pulled away.

Using surveillance video from the store, police identified Charles Richard Schenck as a possible suspect. During questioning the next day, police say he admitted using his phone to record the victim undressing. He allegedly told detectives he felt guilty and deleted the video after he left the store.

Schenck, 33, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of video voyeurism.

Arrest records show that Schenck works for the Tampa Bay chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. According to his biography on the organization's website, he attended seminary school before serving as a youth minister at an unspecified local church.

FCA responded with the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the charges being brought against a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Area Representative in Tampa. All affected by this situation remain in our heartfelt prayers. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes continues to maintain high standards of morality and personal conduct for all FCA employees and volunteers. Due to the investigation and proceedings taking place, we are not able to make further comments."

