- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who tried to buy handbags with stolen credit cards.

Deputies said the credit cards were stolen from a van that was parked on the 17000 block of N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz.

On September 11, the suspect attempted to buy two handbags at Nordstrom department store at International Plaza.

The suspect was believed to be driving a black SUV. Anyone with information about the crime should contact HCSO.

