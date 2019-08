- Authorities believe a man wanted for attempted murder in South Florida may be hiding the Tampa Bay area.

Palm Beach County deputies said 27-year-old Aniceto Jaimes may have fled to the area to avoid getting arrested. There is a warrant out for his arrest on the following charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated assault.

No other information regarding the case has been provided.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Jaimes' arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-873-8477 or online at www.crimestopperstb.com.



